Season’s best says Nigel Clough as Mansfield Town destroy Peterborough United on Boxing Day trip

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes the first half display in today's comfortable 3-0 away win at Peterborough United was their best of the season so far.

A Will Evans brace and a goal from Baily Cargill had Stags 3-0 up inside 31 minutes and Posh simply had no reply, ending the game with 10 men after George Nevett was sent off near the end for a foul on Rhys Oates as last man.

The win made it seven points from nine with three clean sheets in a row and Clough beamed: “That was outstanding from the first minute to the last.

“It was a bit special with it being Boxing Day.

“I hope all our fans had a reasonable day yesterday then they all came down here, which is a couple of hours away, and it was a brilliant Christmas present for everybody, especially on the back of four points from the previous two games.

“We have deserved these three clean sheets in a row too.

“The first 30-40 minutes were probably our best this season.

“We talked about how we wanted to set up and press and it was absolutely spot on.

“Being greedy, we could have had another goal.

“Against such a good footballing side we had to get among them and unsettle them physically as well as football-wise. That was our aim – and we did it.

“We scored three very good goals and with a bit more luck could have sneaked another one.”

Two of Stags' goals came from Keanu Baccus set pieces and Clough said: “Every one of Keanu's deliveries were absolutely on the money.

“He is just settling in.

“We always give them six months and I think the last couple of weeks he has really shown signs of finding the level and feeling at home.

“Will Evans also played well again today and I think the two goals will give him even more confidence.”

Stags are back on track after losing five games in a row and Clough said: “We have taken seven points from nine and three clean sheets, so we are in good spirits.

“Everyone knows those five defeats in a row could have easily reaped 13 points for us. We were very unlucky and we knew we were playing well. So we are now getting our rewards for sticking to it.

“They gave us a problem for five or 10 minutes after half-time and they had a few situations.

“But we did as well and Rhys Oates twice came close as well as being brought down when he went clear.

“It's ideal to bring him on with 15 minutes to go – he is the last one defenders want to see in that situation and he made that finish more comfortable against 10 men, though probably would have gone on and scored had he not been brought down,

“It was a much more even second half but we defended well when we needed to.”

Goalscorer Cargill did not come out for the second half and Clough said: “Baily rolled his ankle in the first half hour and with the game situation as it was we didn't see the point in risking him for the second half.

“We will see how he is for Reading.

“The players will now have a day off tomorrow and then train and travel on Saturday ready for Reading.

“It is a big pitch down there so we will need energy and legs. We will use about everyone in the squad over the next few games.”