Season ticket cheer for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have already sold 500 more season tickets than at this stage last year.

Precisely 1,337 season tickets have been snapped up, as opposed to 842 this time 12 months ago.

A club spokesman told Chad: “We’re encouraged by the initial response for new season tickets.

“Despite being unable to fulfil our ultimate ambition of promotion last term, supporters, on the whole, enjoyed a really good season at One Call Stadium last term and we’re striving to improve on that under the new manager, John Dempster, heading into next season.

“Within that season ticket tally, there are approximately 200 new season ticket holders, which is a sign that we’re steadily adding to our already terrific fanbase.”