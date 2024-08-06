Search for a striker over as Mansfield Town sign Newport County’s top scorer Will Evans

Mansfield Town's summer-long search for a striker today saw them finally agree an undisclosed fee with Newport County to sign the Welsh club's top scorer Will Evans on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Welsh C international hit 25 goals last season, including 21 league goals in a struggling side, and, expecting interest in him this summer, the Exiles triggered an extension on his contract at the end of last season.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’re delighted to get this over the line.

"Will’s a striker who we’ve watched for the past 12 months and feel he will complement the team and the other forwards in the squad.

“He gives us something different and his goals return last season was excellent.”

The Welshman made 45 appearances in his first year with Newport before emerging as one of the top strikers in Sky Bet League Two last season.

He finished as the sixth highest goalscorer in Sky Bet League Two.

Former Cardiff Metropolitan University player Evans joined Newport from Cymru Premier League side Bala Town in May 2022, where he had scored 24 times in 55 games.

“I am buzzing to get the move done and I am over the moon to be here,” he said.

“There's been a bit of back and forth but I am finally here and, with the season so close, I am just looking forward to getting in and meeting the boys, seeing how the manager works and being ready for Friday.

“With the season so close and nearly upon us it's been quite tough.

“I played with Aaron Lewis at Newport and kept in touch with him over the past year or so. He only had good things to say about the club.

“Also, I have played against them the last two years and always found Mansfield a tough place to come and get results.

“It's a tough team to beat home and away to be fair.

“So it was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

He added: “You are playing in a higher division against bigger opposition, it's what every player wants to do.

“You want to play at the highest level possible and give a good account of yourself.

“It will be a good test for me but it's one that I am ready for and can't wait to get my teeth stuck into – and I am happy I am doing it with Mansfield.

“Getting promoted last season shows what a strong side they have.”

On his playing style and versatility, he said: “I am a forward who likes to score goals and help the team in any way I can whether that is on the ball or off the ball.

“I feel like you have got to reward the fans for paying their good money to come and watch and travel home and away. It's a big commitment so I want to give back to them.

“I can't wait to meet them and give my all for them.

“I like to run in behind and play on the last shoulder.

“When the ball is in the box I try to get on the end of crosses and passes through the middle to ultimately score goals. Luckily enough for me last year I did that 25 times.

“I scored different goals, left foot, right foot, headers, volleys, inside and outside the box.

“I am a left-footed player so the majority of goals come from my left foot.

“I am also versatile and have played a multitude of positions for Newport over the years – in behind the striker, out wide, wing back – I had a long stint there.

“But it proved last year my best position is up top in the box scoring goals.”

Perhaps his most treasured goal last season came against eventual winners Manchester United in a 4-2 FA Cup defeat.

“It was a bit of a mad one really – it's all a bit of a blur,” he said.

“We'd just come out for the second half and I knew Adam Lewis was going to put the ball into the box. I just wanted to get across my man. It just happened to go into the back of the net.

“It was a special goal on a special occasion and one I will remember forever.”

Evans knows a couple of the other Stags players already as well as Lewis.

“I met Baily Cargill in Portugal in the summer and we hit it off, so we stayed in touch,” he said.

“I have met Will Swan through Aaron Lewis as well.”

Evans now hopes to stake a claim for Friday's League One opener at Barnsley.

“I have been managing an injury the last couple of weeks but I have got through it now and hoping I am at the back end of it. I was back running last week,” he said.

“But everyone is excited to play the first game and wants to get stuck in straight away. So what better place than Barnsley away?

“Obviously they had a good season last year and, no bones about it, we know it will be a tough game.

“But these are the games you want to get involved in. Friday night under the lights as well – bring it on.”

Evans was a late starter in the professional game.

After working on the family's farm in Llangedwyn and playing for the village team, he applied to be a teacher after completing a degree until the move to Bala happened.

Evans turned professional at the age of 24 at Newport.

He scored twice on his Wales C debut and ex-Stags boss Graham Coughlan said he should be called up by the full Welsh international side.