Scunthorpe United manager Paul Hurst says his team were ‘more than in the game’ in loss to Mansfield Town

Scunthorpe United boss Paul Hurst says his side must remain positive following their 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

Goals from Matt Preston and Danny Rose condemned Iron to their sixth defeat in seven and leaves them still waiting for a first away point.

United had started well with Abo Eisa firing just over on 12 minutes.

Rory Watson beat away a long range Nicky Maynard effort on 22 minutes after Jordan Clarke gave the ball away.

Preston slotted home CJ Hamilton’s cross at the back post to give Mansfield the lead nine minutes later.

Jamie Proctor nearly levelled when he fired inches wide from a free-kick on 41 minutes.

Rose doubled the lead after he took advantage of indecision between Andy Butler and Rory Watson to nip in and score on 54 minutes.

Jamie Proctor headed just wide on 74 minutes as Iron failed to get back into the game.

Hurst said: “It is frustrating again, we were more than in the game for large parts and conceded a bad first goal, having defended the first ball.

“We finished the first half strongly, and started the second half strongly, and we shot ourselves in the foot with the second goal.

“It becomes much more difficult from that point. We were well in the game, it is key moments that are either going against us or we are not helping ourselves and it is costing us.

“We need things to go our way, but we have to pull together and come out of this. ASt some point things will start to go for us, but we have to try and make that happen ourselves by remaining positive and taking parts of positive performances to build on it.

“We are not a settled side yet for various reasons, but that will come.”