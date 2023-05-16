“I think we are about done for pre-season,” said boss Nigel Clough. “We've got some good games. “We're off up to Scotland again for a few days, though we've not got a game fixed for up there as yet.

“We were hoping to play Dundee with the contact with Gary Bowyer, but he's just left so that probably won't happen now. It's incredible they can get rid of him after he has just got them promoted. I think we are going to Retford first and Alfreton. I think we've got Rotherham coming to our place as well and one or two others in place. That will all be coming out very shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The lads will be coming back shortly on 1st July. That gives us five weeks and we are going to have a good old proper pre-season.

Stags players in pre-season training last summer.

“So they're going to be working unbelievably hard.

“Last season was very disruptive from the devastation of losing the play-off final to having just a short break and an early start to the season – it was all far from ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In some was, although it's been random, it probably contributed to the injuries a little bit. We will be a lot stronger and a lot fitter come the start of the season.”

Clough was also happy to sign a new contract.