But he was delighted to see a run of only one home win in seven ended and Stags back in the play-off spots.

They went ahead after just 25 seconds and were 2-0 to the good by the break.

Rovers did pull one back but Stags struck twice more to kill off the fightback.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough

“The result was brilliant but I think we've played better in recent weeks. We were just clinical today,” said Clough.

“The scoreline probably flattered us a little bit as I thought Doncaster played well today.

“We got away with one or two things today which we haven't been doing recently.

“Scoring after 25 seconds gives everyone a lift, then we backed it up with an other great goal.

“When we are winning we talk about getting to that hour mark which we can't seem to do at the moment. We let them back in – but the reaction after that was brilliant.

“The timing of our third was important just after they had pulled one back as I think they fancied they might get an equaliser. That third one demoralised them a bit. We showed determination that we were not going to throw it away again.

“It helped with the new players who were all very good today.”

Lucas Akins returned to the side and scored one and made one,

“Lucas showed today what we have been missing when he's been injured,” said Clough.

“He is a very good striker up there, unselfish, gets hold of the ball for us and gives us a focal point. We can play it into his feet and play off him.”

He added: “They only carved us open once in the first half and Louis Reed got an absolutely brilliant block in and that was as important as any moment today.

“The strength of the bench was important today and that's what we're going to need for the last 19 games.”

Stags were missing injured keeper Christy Pym and Clough said: “Christy just dislocated his finger doing run of the mill stuff in training.

“It's a bit sore but if it settles down hopefully he should be fit for next Saturday. If not he has a very capable deputy which gives you such peace of mind and comfort.”

Stephen McLaughlin ended the afternoon in a protective ankle boot after limping off in the first half while Hiram Boateng also had to come off after couple of kicks in his glutes and both will be assessed in the week.

Transfer deadline day is on Tuesday and Clough said: “We have had a couple of enquiries for players – Kellan Gordon and John-Joe O'Toole.

“If they can they want to go out and play some games between now and the end of the season and if we can facilitate that, depending on injuries, we will.

“We are still chasing one ourselves to come in on loan or permanent. We won't bring anyone in for the sake of it. They have to be better or different to what we have. It has to be a sensible deal too.