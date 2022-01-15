Walsall manager Matt Taylor

“We have created some good opportunities today playing a different way, which we had to do with the surface and the opposition,” he said.

“We were compact in our shape first half and I was pleased at half-time with the real desire the players showed.

“But when you get those big chances away from home you have got to score.

“We didn't do that and we conceded from a set play and didn't make them work hard enough for their second goal, which flattered them.

“I don't think that was a 2-0 game today to be fair.

“We were pushing and trying to get back in the game so you're always going to be vulnerable.

“I will accept it when we get beat well but today we had enough opportunities to get something from the game.”

He said: “It was disappointing but there were signs of real competitiveness with the players.

“You could see the confidence Mansfield had from winning games and that comes from a clear structure.

“You see the way they play – they are big and strong and have good centre forwards. They get the ball to them very quickly and they are effective. But we dealt with that well most of the game.

“As a team I still don't think we have hit anywhere the heights we need to with the talent we've got.

“But we won't panic. With where we are, the only way we can look in the league is up.”

The game swung over three second half minutes as George Maris denied George Miller on the line before Harry Charsley scored the first of his two goals.