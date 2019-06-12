School kids play at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium

School kids embarked on the One Call Stadium pitch as the home of the Stags held the Mansfield and Ashfield Schools’ FA Cup Finals.

In the opening Year 11 game for The Mansfield Building Society Cup the very successful Ashfield team pulled off their fifth consecutive town cup win with a 3-0 defeat of a spirited Brunts Academy side. Len Robinson, Tyreace Palmer and Leighton Platts were the scorers.

Year 11 Town Cup Winners

In the Mansfield Armchair Club Cup for Yr 9, Ashfield defeated newcomers Retford Oaks 3-1. Harvey Limb, Jack Thompson and Jakub Kruszynski on target.

As the temperature dropped the enthusiasm increased as the Yr 7 The Mansfield Society of Referees Cup went the way of Ashfield, who beat All Saints 5-1. Dillon Bottomore (2), Riley Walker, Kian Brooks and Jensen Ward scoring for Ashfield.

Thursday’s programme began with Tuxford and Ashfield Post 16 teams competing for The Chairmans Cup. In an end-to-end game, which swung in momentum, Tuxford fought back to win 4-3 thanks to goals from Dan King (2) and Ellis Nicholson (2). Tom Batterham (2) and Josh Barrett for Ashfield.

The Yr 10 game for The One Call Stadium Cup matched Ashfield with All Saints. Ben Clifford scored twice to snatch the win for All Saints who came up against an Ashfield keeper Elliott Hardy in fine form. Lewis Neville with Ashfield’s goal.

Year 9 Town Cup winners

The final game of the programme, The Derek Brewin Cup for Yr 8, saw Tuxford pick up their second trophy of the evening with a 2-0 win over Samworth Church. Jensen Reed and Freddie Atkins scoring.