Scan today on Mansfield Town defender Hayden White injury

Hayden White will today have a scan on the leg he broke early this year to see if his continued pain is anything to do with the metal rod he has in there.

The key defender has struggled for fitness this season and boss John Dempster said: “Hayden will be scanned again on Thursday as we need to check if the last bit of pain he’s got is bone bruising or we need to potentially get the metal rod out that’s in his leg which would mean a longer time out for him.

“He’s had a really frustrating time. I had a good chat with him last week about how he was feeling and he is desperate to be back and fighting for the football club.

“He is a big part of the squad, so we are hoping to scan gives us a positive result.”