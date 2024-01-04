Jordan Bowery is hoping Mansfield Town can end Saturday as the new League Two leaders.

Jordan Bowery - ready to face his former club Crewe on Saturday. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But the versatile Stags utility man warned it will be anything but easy against his former club Crewe Alexandra in Saturday's all-ticket clash at the One Call Stadium.

Crewe sit sixth and Bowery said: “Going top is a massive incentive. We have just go to keep doing what we have been doing.

“But anyone thinking Saturday will be a walk in the park for us – it won't be. It will be a tough game.

“Crewe have been doing well, pushed on and are in a good position at the minute.

“Crewe are Crewe, they're always the same. They always want to play a good type of football whoever the manager is. So I would expect it to be a good game to watch.

“I enjoyed my time there. I played a lot of football there and I wish them nothing but the best – apart from Saturday as we want the three points.”

Monday's fine 2-0 win at leaders Stockport County hauled second-placed Stags to just two points adrift of top spot with two games in hand.

“It was a great result. I don't think many people on the outside would have seen a 2-0 win coming for us,” he smiled.

“We defended so well as a team and we are two points behind them with two games in hand and couldn't be in a better position right now.

“First half was a bit of stalemate. But second half we pushed on, got that first goal and from then on we always looked like winning.

“Winning there improves our confidence – and we were already high on confidence after only losing one game all season. I doubt any other side at any other level in the league has a record that good.

“We must be up there among the best number of clean sheets too, and if you keep clean sheets you're not going to be losing games.

“That is such a good thing to build on, knowing we have such good attacking players and can go forward and get goals.”

He added: “The gaffer rotated the squad on Monday and it just shows what a strong squad we have got which can be rotated at any time. It never weakens the team. Recruitment has been so good.

“There is still a lot of football to be played so we have to keep on doing what we are doing and don't change anything.

“We have never gone into a game saying we should sit back and defend. We are never negative. We always want to be positive and win.

“There have been times in recent seasons when we have been really good at home and another time really good away, but I think we have a really good balance at the minute.

“It has been a work in progress for the gaffer over the past three years and each year it feel like we have got better and better.

“This year seems to be the one – I hope it's the one – and we all know what we've got to do.”

Bowery has played many different positions this season up front and across the back line and at Stockport played both full back roles at different times.

“I am used to it – that's what I am here to do and I am enjoying it, he said.

“Especially when we are keeping clean sheets. I am a team player and I will play anywhere the manager wants me.

“Being able to play in different positions is another string to my bow.”

Bowery belives Stags' travelling army if supporters is playing a huge part in the away success.

“It was unbelievable at Stockport again,” he said.

“We were talking about it afterwards. Someone was saying imagine playing for so and so with just 50 fans in the crowd.