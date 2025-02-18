Sam Clucas is quality says Lincoln City boss Michael Skubula after the former Mansfield Town star scored directly from a corner​​​​​​​

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubula hailed former Mansfeld Town star Sam Clucas' spectacular first goal for the Imps as he helped shoot down the Stags direct from a corner in tonight's 3-0 win for the visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a ninth game without a win for Mansfield and completed an impressive double for Lincoln, who scored early and then added two late strikes in the last seven minutes.

The first of those was direct from a Clucas corner, the ball curling under the far angle, and having been booed by the home fans when he came on he went over to celebrate the goal in front of them and earned a booking in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to him – youre not claiming that are you?” smiled Skubula.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Lincoln City FC at the One Call Stadium, 18 Feb 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Sam's delivery was great again and if didn't go directly in there was someone there who would have nodded it in.

“When he came into the game you saw his experience, his little touches. We know he can bring us the quality.”

Clucas was one of two substitutes who scord the late goals and Skubula said: “What was really pleasing was the impact we had from the bench today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to see that as playing Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday we have to use the bodies as we need fresh legs.

“The whole group were magnificent.

“If they want to grab a shirt they have to make an impact off the bench.”

On the game overall, he added: “First half we had to dig in, but our set pieces have been good all season and were again tonight.

“At 1-0 we got dragged around a little bit, they caused us problems and we had to put our bodies on the line, which was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to get in at half-time, sort it out and make some tactical changes to our system to get control of the game.

“We did that and we had more control. We looked good with and without the ball.

“I can't remember our keeper having to make a big save. Mansfield might have had moments with the ball but we looked solid.

“We now need to push on again on Saturday and try to roll over to another win, which has been one of our challenges recently.”