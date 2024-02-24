Salford City boss Karl Robinson furious with the officials after drubbing at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ammies arrived in great form with four wins and four draws in their last eight games, but were blown away in the final half hour and lost Thoe Vassell to a straigt red as the Stags took over top of the table from leaders Stockport.

“It was shambolic at times and that's not the team, that's the officiating again,” snapped Robinson.

“Matt Smith's shirt is ripped. He was dragged about left, right and centre but the referee didn't give a thing.

Karl Robinson after the Sky Bet League 2 match against Salford City FC at the One Call Stadium, 24 Feb 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We even had Theo Vassell's shirt is actually over his head and the referee gave it to them.

“For the sending-off, the lad has stood in front of Theo and you will see there is no contact.

“I can speak to you for hours on what we did wrong tactically. This not a deflection from that in any way, shape or form.

“We know at certain stages we were out-run and out-fought and we didn't track runners. And we were sloppy in the final third. We lacked a bit of guile.

“But on top of that I am baffled by some of the things that have gone on on that pitch today.

“We have a young man in there worth easily over a million pounds and we are really worried by what may happen tomorrow with his scan.”

He continued: “Referees don't come to me and speak about things being fair. I don't think some of the actions today were fair for my team.

“I had a go at them once and was booked – he just couldn't wait.

“We got beat 5-1 in the end, but that's football. Sometimes it falls for you and sometimes against you, that's the way we play.

“We were a litle bit off it today and not at our best. But if you're going to be off it away from home where we are in the league against a team top of the league and we are as furious as we are, I think it shows you how far we have come.

“We were good first half and went toe to toe with a side that is now top of the league.

“I felt we matched them and were hard done to in going behind again on the stroke of half-time.