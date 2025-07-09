Ryan Sweeney confirmed as new Stags skipper as search for up to three strikers continues

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has confirmed that returning defender Ryan Sweeney will be the new Stags captain this coming season.

Clough was delighted and relieved to see his new-look squad come through their first pre-season friendly in last night's 6-0 win at UCL Division One Retford United, having rested one of his six new signings, Kyle Knoyle, as a precaution, and will now continue his search for another two or three forward players.

Sweeney, 28, is back for a second spell with the Stags, having played for them between 2018 and 2021 and Clough said: “It is lovely to have Ryan back as a leader and a captain in the middle of the back three or four – whatever we are going to play.

“It is brilliant to have him back on board.

Boss Nigel Clough speaks after the Retford Utd v Mansfield Town friendly: Cannon Park : 08 July 2025 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

“He was the first signing and in some ways the most important one.

“He has matured so much and grown up in the last four years with the experience he has had up in Scotland then a couple of years at Burton, it has made him captain material.

“He is a leader on and off the pitch.”

Clough continues to scour the transfer market and said: “We are pleased with all the new players and if we get the two or three we are after in the next week or two then it will have been a good window.

“We are looking mainly at forward areas now. We currently only really have Rhys Oates, Will Evans and Dom Dwyer, so another striker or two would be very welcome.”

On the win at Retford, he said: “With the season starting a week earlier this is probably a week earlier than we would normally play our first game.

“That is the first one out of the way and 45 minutes for the vast majority with no injuries, so all good from that point of view.

“There were some good early signs for optimism but there is plenty of work to do yet.

“The new players are settling in well – they've only had a week and a day with us so there is lots of time for them to settle in yet.

“Unfortunately Kyle Knoyle was the only one missing tonight after he got a whack in training this morning. It was just precautionary – he probably could have played, but there wasn't much point.

“He should be okay for Macclesfield on Saturday.

“It was important to get Rhys Oates back on the pitch for his first game in about 20 months as well as Frazer Blake-Tracy, Deji Oshilaja and Elliott Hewitt, those sorts of people.

“They have done most of the training we have done so far and to get through the first week or so without any problems feels wonderful.

“I don't think in 20-odd years we have ever got through the first week without anyone having a knock.

“The lads have been doing some pretty hard work in warm temperatures and there is plenty more before the start of the season. So you are always on tenterhooks really, just hoping they stay fit and don't pull any muscles or anything like that.

“Anything at all we encourage them to let us know and if they need to miss a day or two then fine.

“The last thing you want is losing anyone for a week or two at this stage.”

A brace from Dom Dwyer plus strikes from Kyle McAdam, Aaron Lewis, Elliott Hewitt and Will Evans saw off the Badgers and Clough added: “We showed good attacking intent tonight in the second half.

“The new players are all embracing the way we want to play already.

“But we were mainly looking at the shape and players getting their first 45 minutes under their belts.

“It was nice to see some good goals going in.

“Dom Dwyer scored twice. I think he will be a good complement to the four or five strikers we will have. I don't think any of them will play all the time, it will be about keeping them fresh and keeping that spring in their step.”