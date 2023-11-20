Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They led 4-1 at half-time before the visitors kept up their dominance in the second half.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “A good performance today. It is not always easy playing away from home against a side that has nothing to lose.

“We did that very well today, scoring some excellent goals and we have managed to rotate the squad which is important.”

Sherwood Colliery Man of the Match Jacob Pearce in action

Sherwood made four changes with Dale Sheppard, Carter Widdowson, Robson Doolan and Jacob Pearce all recalled.

And they got off to a great start when Craig Westcarr dispatched the spot kick to give the visitors a fifth minute lead after Pearce was fouled

On 11 minutes, Westcarr doubled the lead when a counterattack led by Pearce saw his cross rather mishit by Ethan Wiesztort, the ball dropping to Westcarr who found the corner of the net from six yards.

On 19 minutes the lively Pearce was denied by Lewis Cox in United’s goal, his shot from 10 yard saved low to the ‘keeper’s right.

Carter Widdowson cleared a dangerous ball from the right leading to Jamie York releasing Pearce, whose run ended with his cross deflected wide for a corner kick from the Sherwood left. York’s delivery to the back post was retrieved by Robson, his cross was perfect for Westcarr who headed home from five yards to give Sherwood a comfortable 3-0 lead.

United were punished on 41 minutes when Pearce capitalised on a poor defensive pass for his 4th goal of the season.

Right on the half time whistle, United got a goal back, Bowen running from deep to lift the ball over the exposed Sheppard to give United hope.

Sherwood made four changes for the second half, Marley Grant, Will Norcross, Kai Wilson and Jobe Shaw all introduced.

The opening exchanges of the half saw Sherwood adapt to the changes and United enjoyed a spell of possession.

On 54 minutes the visitors burst back into life with United’s Taylor Jaine hitting his own post with an attempted clearance.

On the hour, Sherwood were left perplexed as United’s Ben Robson made a hash of attempting to meet a long ball which left Norcross through on goal, the referee awarding a free kick rather than playing a clear advantage.

Justice was meted out by Widdowson who duly scored form 25 yards, his free kick far too good for Cox in United’s goal.

With 25 minutes remaining, the energetic Pearce won the ball high up the field, then delivered a superb ball for Grant to meet with a powerful header that gave Cox no chance for Sherwood’s sixth goal.

Brad Wells came on for his first appearance for eight games after injury. He almost scored straight away with his effort saved as The Wood again pressed high and overturned possession.