Clipstone took the lead on nine minutes when the ball was slid through to prolific goalscorer Ryan Ingram, who slotted it through Charlie Andrews' legs to put the Cobras one up.

On 36 minutes the Cobras doubled their lead, a ball into the box from Coupe met Ingram at the back post who was there to drill it home.

But the second goal installed a sense of fight into Kirby, who pulled one back quickly through Cory Holdom in the 42nd minute as he finished well inside the six yard box.

Josh Turton's penalty save to keep it 2-1. Pic: Paul Neal.

The game changed in the 43rd minute when Watson-Quilter saw a penalty superbly saved by Josh Turton who was able to stop Parry's rebound shot too.

The Cobras were fired up and in the 50th minute Gareth Curtis fired home a rebound after a Charlie Hardwick shot hit the post.

With 64 minutes on the clock Curtis added another after good work by Ingram.

The goal-fest continued at the Lido Ground, when some risky passing by the Kirby defence caused a mix-up and allowed Curtis to net his hat-trick.

Will Heather fired home a beauty from distance on 72 minutes for the Cobras’ their sixth goal.