Run ends for Shirebrook Town with loss to leaders Campion

Shirebrook were beaten 4-1 by top of the league Campion AFC.

By Sam Glover
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:57 GMT- 1 min read

Campion took the lead in the 13th minute when Nicky Boshell sent Levi Owen the wrong way.

But Shirebrook responded well to the early set back with Jake Squires seeing his shot saved by the Campion keeper.

And in the 30th minute Shirebrook had their best chance of the half when Ash Grayson headed a Nathan Jessop throw towards goal but the Campion keeper produced a stunning save to keep the ball out.

Shirebrook Town were beaten by the leaders.
That chance came back to haunt Shirebrook as Campion doubled the lead in the 36th minute when Patrick Sykes saw his initial shot saved, before he made no mistake from the rebound.

Shirebrook had a huge uphill task if they were to get anything from the game but they started the second half well with Jake Squires and Matthew Thompson both having efforts at goal.

However Campion soon began to get back on top but despite creating numerous chances the best effort was Aidan Day who hit the crossbar from 25 yards out.

Shirebrook were handed a life line in the 89th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Jake Squires stepped up and scored to give Shirebrook a life line.

But in injury time, as Shirebrook threw men forward, Campion made them pay as they scored twice.

First Aidan Kirby latched onto Steve Crawford pass and smashed past Levi Owen.

And Campion then added a fourth when Patrick Sykes got his second goal of the game to round off a scoreline that was very harsh on Shirebrook.