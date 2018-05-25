RUMOUR MILL: Poch hoping to bring Man Utd star to Spurs

Here are the stories making today’s back pages (Friday 25th May).

Gary Caldwell is keen to hold talks with St Mirren over their potential managerial vacancy, should Jack Ross agree to take charge at Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to bring Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to the Spurs after signing a new deal. (Daily Mirror)

And Victor Wanyama has ruled out a move away from Tottenham this summer, despite only making eight league starts for Spurs last season. (Evening Standard)

Emre Can will leave Liverpool to sign for Juventus this month, according to Italian media sources. Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has said he expects to wrap up the German’s free transfer “within 10 days”. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has hasn’t ruled out a move to Liverpool this summer. (RTL)

Manchester United are ready to pay the £79million price tag placed on Brazilian winger Douglas Costa’s head by Bayern Munich. (The Sun)

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp. The 18-year-old striker is understood to be keen on a move to Parkhead. Arp’s first team chances were limited last season but he still made 18 appearances, scoring twice and the team statistically performed better with him in the side. (The Scotsman)

Arsenal are looking at Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 21-year-old iis also a target for Italian giants Juventus. (Sky Sports)

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to ring in the changes at London Stadium and bring up to seven new players this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Frank Lampard has held talks with Derby County over their managerial vacancy. The 39-year-old is no longer in the running to take charge of Ipswich Town. (Daily Mirror)