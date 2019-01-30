Rumour Mill: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini close to £10.4m transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan

Marouane Fellaini is set for a big money move to China. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Here are the stories making today’s back pages (30th January 2019).

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is close to completing £10.4m transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan (Daily Mail). That and more...