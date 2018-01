The Premier League’s runaway leaders, Manchester City, are lining up Athletic Bilbao’s Aymeric Laporte as their next big-money signing, according to today’s football transfer grapevine.

City could be prepared to pay the 23-year-old’s £60 million release clause, it is said. Meanwhile, a former City player, Frank Lampard, is reported to be in talks with Oxford United, of League One, to become their new manager.