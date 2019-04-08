RUMOUR MILL: Liverpool could move for Lyon’s former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, AC Milan want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid hope to lure Paul Pogba’s to the Bernabeu
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Liverpool could make a move for Lyon’s former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay if Sadio Mane leaves Anfield this summer. (Various)
AC Milan want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss - and will offer him a £300m transfer kitty. (Daily Mirror)