Belgian superstar Eden Hazard says there is “no chance” of him quitting Chelsea to join Manchester United this summer, according to today’s football transfer grapevine.

The rumour mill also suggests that Leicester City have targeted Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as their next manager, while Arsenal have narrowed down their shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger to two -- Massimiliano Allegri, of Juventus, and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.