Sam Allardyce is to be sacked by Everton in the next 48 hours, even though he saved them from relegation and guided them to an eighth place finish in the Premier League.

That’s according to today’s football rumour mill, which also suggests the Toffees want Marco Silva to replace Allardyce and that Arsenal have lined up former player Mikel Arteta as their number one choice to replace Arsene Wenger.