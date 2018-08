Playmaker Eden Hazard is to be offered a new £300,000-per-week deal, spanning five years, in a bid to keep him at Chelsea, according to today’s football rumour mill.

The transfer grapevine also suggests that Chelsea are prepared to let England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek go out on loan to Spain, while Everton are set to reject an improved offer of more than £22 million from RB Leipzig for forward Ademola Lookman.