Clipstone took a two goal lead before being pegged back by Rainworth.

Funk added: “It was a great local derby with the crowd and atmosphere. Some of the football in the first 45 minutes was unbelievable.

"We scored two proper team goals. However, Connor Wright made the wrong decision just before half-time and they scored.

“I said a few harsh words at half-time. They put a lot of pressure on us in the first 20 minutes of the second half and we defended well. Then their second goal came through a defensive error.

“We’ve won one, drawn one and lost one (since he came in as new boss), which is not bad. At the moment we are in a relegation battle and this point could be the one that saves our bacon.”

The Cobras started the game better and created a chance as early as the 4th minute when Jack Lowe turned in the area and shot straight at Rainworth ‘keeper Warren Squires who could only push the ball away but there no home player could put the rebound away.

After creating several half chances and with Squires by far the busier ‘keeper, Clipstone took the lead in the 25th minute when a misplaced pass by Kane Hempstall went straight to Lowe in the area. The Cobras’ striker held off two players before shooting and whilst the ball was pushed away by Squires it was only to the feet of Josh Pickering who smashed the ball home from 5 yards.

They doubled their lead in the 38th minute after Pickering, Lowe and Cameron Dear combined in a flowing move and the latter’s early cross was met by Cobras’ Man of the Match Dec Sorrell who git in front of his marker to guide the ball home.

The two-goal lead only lasted seven minutes and on the stroke of half time Rainworth grabbed a goal back when Connor Wright didn’t take the opportunity to clear the ball when he had chancer and was dispossessed. The ball was then played into the Clipstone box where Nathan Benger headed home at the far post past Jason White.

Clipstone never quite reached the same level of performance in the second half as Rainworth had much greater possession in the first 20 minutes. The Cobras did create two decent chances just after the hour mark when firstly Dear shot into the side netting after Sorrell laid the ball off to Pickering whose 30 yard cross-field ball found the right winger in space. Lowe then created a chance for himself after turning smartly in the area and forcing Squire to get down quickly to block his shot.

Rainworth’s equaliser came courtesy of a late Christmas present from the Cobras when they failed to deal with a ball down the middle and Kane Hempstall took advantage of hesitant defending to run into the area and beat the advancing White.

Both sides then went in search of a winner and it was the visitors who came closest in added time when a free kick was headed against the post by Josh Smith.