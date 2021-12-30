Rochdale v Mansfield postponed due to COVID
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixture away to Rochdale on New Year’s Day has been postponed.
Rochdale informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Crown Oil Arena due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.
In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.
In addition, it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.
