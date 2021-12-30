Mansfield's trip to Rochdale on Saturday off due to COVID. It follows their trip to Harrogate on Wednesday being postponed due to COVID. Stags last played on Boxing Day in a 3-2 win over Hartlepool.

Rochdale informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Crown Oil Arena due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

In addition, it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.