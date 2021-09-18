Rochdale boss left frustrated after draw at Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon pushes forward. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Dale were pegged back with 17 minutes to go after Danny Johnson scored from Ollie Clarke’s pass.

It had looked like all the points were going back to Greater Manchester after Danny Cashman opened the scoring on 50 minutes.

“It is really frustrating,” he said. “We are frustrated with ourselves, we played as well with the ball as we have in previous weeks and there were spells when we were very good.

“I think it is a positive sign that the dressing room is frustrated coming away with the draw.

“There were a few dubious decisions which didn’t help us at times.

“I felt we got sucked into their way of playing. They made a big fight of it and we lost our composure with the ball.

“If we had continued doing the things we are good at, it would have given us a better chance of winning it.

“I think you always have to see it as a point gained when you draw away from home. The dressing room is quiet, they feel like me but we have to take it as a really positive sign when we feel we could have done better after such a tough game.

“The first half was average at best and I asked for a bit more quality at half-time.