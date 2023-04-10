Rochdale boss Jim McNulty still believes his side can stay up after another superb result in draw at Mansfield Town

Bottom club Dale, six points from safety with five games to go, have now taken seven points from the last nine and almost won it today when, after coming from behind to level, hit the bar on a rare break near the end.

“It was a brilliant point against a team who were at home and gunning for the play-offs,” said McNulty.

“Mansfield are a very dangerous team and had scored eight goals in their last two games - which was reflected on what they did to us in our own stadium – so we were very mindful of that.

Rochdale interim manager Jim McNulty (right).

“They put us under it, no doubt about it, which we expected and prepared for. We did ride our luck at times and our keeper was excellent. Our confidence took time to grow.

“So I am very pleased with my players and their mentality after going behind so early. We recovered and showed real resilience - and then developed on top of that and played some really exciting football with some brilliant phases that if we'd put the ball in the back of the net we'd have been eulogising about those goals.”

He added: “It's been a very good Easter, despite the horrendous position we find ourselves in.

“There is not a lot of hope from outside our walls but lots of hope and optimism inside our walls and lots of excitement for me to work with these players.

“We did create some good chances and it was a very exciting game.

“There is always hope we can win the next game and I believe we can win it, though it will be another difficult game. There are loads of challenges coming up and I am looking forward to them.