Roberts stars as Mansfield Town win cup derby at arch-rivals Chesterfield

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was the hero as Mansfield Town chalked up a hard-earned 2-0 Carabao Cup first round victory at arch-rivals Chesterfield in their first derby clash in over seven years tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Oates gave Mansfield a dream start to the tie – played in very high temperatures amid the current heatwave - with a goal after just two minutes.

But there then followed a torrid first half in which Roberts was forced into four top drawer saves to deny the big-spending League Two home side as they dominated proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Stags were much improved after the break and after Will Evans had punished a defensive mistake to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark the League One visitors never looked in danger of slipping up and will be in the hat for tomorrow night's second round draw.

Stags celebrate with their fans during the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

It was a much-needed first win of the season for Mansfield, though they are yet to register a league point, while for the Spireites, it was a first defeat after winning their two opening games without conceding a goal.

With injuries from the weekend hampering selection, boss Nigel Clough managed to shape what he had available into a makeshift 4-3-3.

The Stags side showed six changes with Jordan Bowery, Frazer Blake-Tracy, George Maris, Aaron Lewis, Nathan Moriah-Welsh (making a full debut), and Oates coming into the starting line up for Kyle Knoyle, Louis Reed, Jamie McDonnell, Regan Hendry, Elliot Hewitt and Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowery was booked inside the first 30 seconds for tripping Dobra in full flight on the left as the game kicked off in typical feisty fashion.

Stags take an early lead during the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Darcy drilled the free kick to the near post where Grigg flicked it on target and straight at Roberts.

Instead Stags roared ahead on the restart.

They broke upfield through Oates on the right, who played a return pass with Dwyer and guided a low finish just beyond Hemmings' fingertips and inside the left post in the second minute of the tie.

Stirk was warned for a thunderous tackle on Oates but no card shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Evans makes it 2-0 during the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Cargill had to hook away a dangerous Daley-Campbell cross as the home side turned up the heat with three successive crosses into the six yard box.

It sparked an intense spell of home pressure with the home fans in full cry.

A good move from the right ended with Darcy's shot half-blocked by Bowery and the ball dropping inches wide for a corner with Roberts beaten by the deflection on 12 minutes.

Roberts was then down superbly to make a firm one-handed save to keep out a powerful low 15 yard shot from Dobra from a central position and soon after Markandy was well over from outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Maris was tripped 20 yards out on 20 minutes, but the home wall did its job in stopping Dwyer's free kick.

Then Sweeney's header was well off target from a long McAdam free kick from the left touchline.

On 24 minutes Stags conceded a free kick on the left which Markandy floated to the far post where Dunkley sent a header over the far angle.

Seconds later ex-Stag Stirk broke down the left and sent in a low cross that Grigg was just unable to reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunkley headed wide from another Markandy corner as the Spireites continued to probe for an equaliser.

Sweeney tried to bring the ball out but was crowded out and gave away a needless corner on 29 minutes.

Over 1,000 away fans at Stags' Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Darcy sent it over and it was met with a powerful on-target header by Dunkley that forced Roberts into another important save to his right.

Roberts made an even better stop three minutes later as Dobra tried to curl a finish into the top right corner from 16 yards and the Stags stopper leapt to make an acrobatic save, clawing it over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans was sent on for an injured Oates in an early change on 36 minutes as Stags continued to soak up the constant pressure.

On 37 minutes Roberts was again the savior after Markandy threaded a perfect pass down the centre for Darcy. But with only the keeper to beat he saw Roberts stick out an arm to thwart him and Sweeny diving in to prevent Griggs netting the follow-up, hurting Roberts at the same time.

Evans won the ball to launch a rare Stags attack and tried to thread in Moria-Welsh only to see Dunkley slide in and make the tackle before he could test the keeper.

Cargill's foul on Markandy on 45 minutes earned him the night's second booking as Stags somehow went in still ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hewitt replaced Dwyer for the second half, replacing Bowery at right back with Bowery pushed up front.

Blake-Tracy headed over a Lewis corner on 50 minutes and three minutes later Lewis was booked for a trip just to the left of the box.

Sharp passes from Evans and Bowery almost put in Lewis, but Hemming was alive to the danger and got down to block.

This was better from the visitors.

And a defensive mistake then gifted Stags a crucial second goal on 59 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loose pass under pressure in the box from Dunkley saw Evans take control, coming in from the right of the box, and slip a low finish past Hemming to send the away fans into a frenzy.

With 25 minutes to go, McLaughlin and McDonnell were sent on for Blake-Tracy and Maris as both sides made changes for the final push.

Another ex-Stag, Naylor, was booked on 73 minutes for a foul on Lewis 26 yards out and central.

Lewis took the kick himself and Hemming stretched to make a superb save high to his left to keep it out, then Sweeney saw a header blocked from the resulting corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the first half barrage Mansfield were now firmly in control of the tie and seeing far more of the ball.

Hendry came on for Sweeney on 77 minutes, Bowery dropping into his third position of the game at centre half.

With 10 minutes to go Hewitt slid into a challenge on Duffy in the box which at first glance looked to be a penalty.

But the referee disagreed and home boss Paul Cook was booked for his protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts, who had enjoyed a much quieter second half, was safely behind a 25 yard Duffy free kick with five minutes to go.

McDonnell was added to the book for a late tackle on 88 minutes.

Four minutes were added in which Butterfield sliced a bicycle kick well wide for the beaten Spireites as the celebrations began for Clough's men and fans.

CHESTERFIELD: Hemmings, Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon, Dibley-Dias (Naylor 39), Stirk, Markandy (Butterfield 76), Darcy (Mandeville 76), Dobra (Duffy 67), Grigg (Bonis 67). SUBS NOT USED: Boot, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STAGS: Roberts, Bowery, Sweeney (Hendry 77), Cargill, Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 65), Maris (McDonnell 65), Lewis, McAdam, Moriah-Welsh, Oates (Evans 36), Dwyer (Hewitt HT). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Hartmann, Flanagan, Kruszynski.

REFEREE: Adam Herczeg.

ATTENDANCE: 9,502 (1,061 away).