Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates celebrates his wonder goal with team mates. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Oates accelerated away on the break from inside his own half and shrugged off several challenges and attempted fouls before blasting home into the top corner from 25 yards.

“I am not sure I've scored a better one,” he smiled.

“I scored one at Hartlepool last season which won Goal of the Season, but I think that is definitely up there with one of my best.

“It was a great header out from Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) and I have just run onto it and thought I'll just keep my head down and keep going.

“One of their players tried to chop me down but he's not quite got me. It bobbled up nicely so I just hit it - I sliced across it and it's gone in the top corner so I can't complain.

“It was similar to a few weeks ago when I won the penalty.

“As soon as I hit it was one of those you know are going in and the keeper has no chance.

“It relieved a lot of the pressure on us and put us on the front foot going forward.”

That made it 10 games unbeaten – nine wins and a draw and cemented Stags in the play-off spots.

“We are full of confidence and the fans spur us on, singing until the last minute. It's been an amazing run,” he said.

“It's a great feeling having a few thousand fans singing your name. It gives you confidence and shows they believe in me and what I am capable of. It gives you a good push.

“I am back to how I have always played. Start of the season it was getting used to the team and the team getting used to how I play.

“But we have now all gelled as we've shown in the last 15-16 games. We are playing as a team and all know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

“We are taking it game by game and keep winning and hopefully teams are dropping points around us.”

Stags now face three away games in a row, but Oates said: “We are confident we can win home or away. We will keep playing the same way we have been at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.