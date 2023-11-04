News you can trust since 1952
Rhys Oates delighted to make scoring return for Mansfield Town, despite defeat

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates was delighted to make a goalscoring return to action after injury tonight, despite a 2-1 home FA Cup exit to Wrexham.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Nov 2023, 23:38 GMT
Oates was a surprise starting name on the team sheet and he said: “I have been champing at the bit to get back out there and do my part for the team. It's been tough.

“I was in a boot for four weeks and then couldn't really run for two weeks after that. I had to do all the strength work and everything.

“I trained once or twice and it's been good to get straight back into the team and play my part.

Rhys Oates during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaRhys Oates during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Rhys Oates during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was great to watch the the unbeaten run side went on – the lads have been amazing. And it doesn't look great on me that we have lost the last two when I have come back.

“But it was good being out there again, though we are gutted to be out of the FA Cup so early. We thought we could maybe go on another cup run like we did in the EFL Cup.

“But we can concentrate on the league now and that is our main priority. We are still unbeaten in the league and we need to try to keep that going.”

Rhys Oates celebrates his goal during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaRhys Oates celebrates his goal during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Rhys Oates celebrates his goal during the Emirates FA Cup match against Wrexham AFC at The One Call Stadium, 04 Nov 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We need to remember what we've been doing in the league – I think we've won the last three -and put this last few days behind us.

“I think have shown what we can do in the previous 19 games before these two defeats, even tonight we had spells where we were still creating chances. We just need to be better in front of goal and take more of the chances.

“I think we still had more shots than them tonight. I think Wrexham were just more clinical in front of goal.

“We didn't play badly, we just didn't take our chances. We should be going toe to toe with teams like this. We want to be top three this season.

“We have drawn a few. But we are still unbeaten in the league and it's a massive achievement for the club, players and staff to do that. We just need to keep doing what we have been doing.”

