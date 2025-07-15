Rhys Oates back on the Mansfield Town goals trail with brace in win at Sligo Rovers

Mansfield Town will be delighted to see Rhys Oates back on the goals trail after his lengthy injury lay-off with a brace in tonight's 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

Former USA international Dom Dwyer also made it four goals for himself in the three friendlies with a late finish as a sub to round off a victory in which the Stags had to come from behind to make it three wins out of three in pre-season.

Although a friendly, the tackles were flying in and Stags' newest player Joe Gardner was hurt inside the first half hour and had to come off.

The Stags bench included former Irish international Stephen Quinn, who ended his glittering career at the end of last season after four great years with the Stags and has been spending some time with his former team at their week-long training camp in his home country.

Sligo delivered an early blow as a trialist fired past Liam Roberts after just eight minutes of the contest.

But Stags hit back hard through an Oates double inside four magical minutes as the striker showed Stags what they had been missing since his New Year's Day knee injury.

On 16 minutes he met a George Maris free kick inside the box and steered home a fine finish to level before Mahon gave the ball away to him on 20 minutes and Oates instinctively curled the ball home from outside the box with keeper Walsh well off his line.

Just before the half-hour mark, Gardner, whose signing was only announced last night, was injured by a bad tackle and he was replaced by Will Evans.

Mansfield continued to press and Maris was too high from an Oates pass while Walsh saved from an Evans shot.

Owen Mason took over from Roberts in goal for the second half.

Evans was wide after good work by Stephen McLaughlin as Stags looked to extend their advantage.

After an early substitution, Stags sent on everyone else on the bench apart from Quinn on 63 minutes with the majority having got a good hour into their legs.

With eight minutes left the home keeper was well placed to be behind a Regan Hendry shot after he had cut in from the right and let fly.

Dwyer had demonstrated his eye for goal in his brief spell with the club later last season.

And, after netting three goals in the first two friendlies and only coming on with 27 minutes to go, he saw a shot saved from close range three minutes from time before then finding the net with a deflected effort a minute from time to round off another fine workout for Nigel Clough's men.

They will head home at the end of their Irish week to face Middlesbrough at home on Saturday.

SLIGO: Walsh, McDonagh, Mahon, McElroy, Trialist, Wolfe, Kavanagh, Trialist, Patton, Cannon, Lynch. SUBS: Brush, McGarvey, Gillespire, Clifford, Morley, McClean, Van Hatten, Malley.

STAGS: Roberts (Mason HT), Flanagan, Oshilaja (Cargill 63), Blake-Tracy (Sweeney 63), Baccus (Knoyle 63), Maris (Moriah-Welsh 50), Reed (Hendry 63), Lewis (McAdam 63), McLaughlin (Hewitt 63), Oates (Dwyer 63), Gardner (Evans 29). SUBS NOT USED: Quinn.