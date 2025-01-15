Revenge mission for Mansfield Town after late heartbreak at Wycombe Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town will be on a revenge mission against title-chasing Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday after their last gasp heartbreak at Adams Park in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chairboys had won nine in a row and were top of the table, but were locked at 0-0 deep in stoppage time after a fine Stags display when the visitors were undone by a freak goal as a cross from Luke Leahy agonisingly sailed under the far angle.

The Stags will be hoping the unsettled situation at Wycombe will work in their favour too after manager Matt Bloomfield quit this week to take up the vacant Luton Town post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are certainly due a bit of luck against Wycombe,” said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

Shellshocked Stags applaud away fans after the defeat at Wycombe.

“In that run of five games we lost I thought that was as heart-wrenching as any.

“They were absolutely flying at the time. So to get done by a fluke goal in the 93rd minute was really heartbreaking for everybody.

“We do owe them one from that point of view.

"But they have had a fantastic season so far and are a good shout for automatic promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe's form has been more hit and miss since that day and Clough said: “It does even out over the course of a season.

“It was the same with us. We won five in a row and then lost five on the spin, and we thought we played better in the five we lost. But they are still in there.

“For us, to already be within four or five wins away from safety in the middle of January is brilliant and the sooner we can get up to that tally the better.

“We want to get past the 40-point mark this month if we can and then take it on from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe were rocked this wek when boss Bloomfield left the club for Luton.

"The club is naturally disappointed with Matt's decision to leave in the middle of the season," said a statement on Wycombe's website.

"However, we respect his decision to pursue this new chapter in his career. He leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers."

Bloomfield's assistant coach Richard Thomas, first-team coach Lee Harrison and senior analyst Ben Cirne joined him in making the switch to Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomfield took Wycombe to the EFL Trophy final for the first time in their history last season and this year has led them into League One promotion contention with a 19-match unbeaten run that ended against Charlton Athletic on 29 December.

As Wycombe now search for a replacement, a caretaker coaching team made up of development coaches - including Sam Grace, Harry Hudson, Matty Dye and Jerome John - will oversee training and their upcoming fixtures.