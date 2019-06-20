Revenge mission as Mansfield Town kick off the new season away at Newport County

Mansfield Town discovered they will get an immediate chance for revenge when the new fixtures released today revealed they will travel to Newport County on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.

The Welsh club beat Stags on penalties over the two-legged League Two play-off semi-final to leave Stags heartbroken at the end of last season.

Ironically, Mansfield had begun last season with a 3-0 home win over the Exiles on the opening day.

Amazingly, this is the third time in four seasons the fixture computer has paired them for the first fixture, Stags winning a thriller 3-2 in South Wales on the opening day of 2016/17.

Mansfield’s first home game is against Morecambe with the season ending at home to Crawley Town.

With both Chesterfield and Notts County now down in the National League there are no local derbies to look forward to.

League new boys Salford City make their first ever trip to the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 22nd October.

Boxing Day sees Stags at home to Port Vale with a New Year’s Day trip to Cambridge United while Good Friday offers a trip to Stevenage with a home game against Exeter City on Easter Monday.

Supporters face no long Tuesday night trips in the first half of the season, the longest being in February to newly-promoted Leyton Orient with midweek jaunts to Oldham in January and Salford City in March.

MANSFIELD TOWN 2019/20 FIXTURES

Sat Aug 3 - Newport County A

Sat Aug 10 - Morecambe H

Wed Aug 14 - Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 - Carlisle United A

Tue Aug 20 - Leyton Orient H

Sat Aug 24 - Stevenage H

Wed Aug 28 - Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 - Exeter City A

Sat Sep 7 - Scunthorpe United H

Sat Sep 14 - Crawley Town A

Tue Sep 17 - Cambridge United H

Sat Sep 21 - Port Vale A

Wed Sep 25 - Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 - Plymouth Argyle H

Sat Oct 5 - Grimsby Town A

Sat Oct 12 - Oldham Athletic H

Sat Oct 19 - Forest Green Rovers A

Tue Oct 22 - Salford City H

Sat Oct 26 - Walsall A

Wed Oct 30 - Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 - Colchester United H

Sat Nov 9 - Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 16 - Macclesfield Town A

Sat Nov 23 - Swindon Town A

Sat Nov 30 - Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 7 - Cheltenham Town H

Sat Dec 14 - Crewe Alexandra A

Wed Dec 18 - Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 - Northampton Town H

Thu Dec 26 - Port Vale H

Sun Dec 29 - Bradford City A

Wed Jan 1 - Cambridge United A

Sat Jan 4 - Grimsby Town H (Emirates FA Cup )

Wed Jan 8 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 - Forest Green Rovers H

Sat Jan 18 - Plymouth Argyle A

Sat Jan 25 - Bradford City H (Emirates FA Cup 4)

Tue Jan 28 - Oldham Athletic A

Wed Jan 29 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 1 - Carlisle United H

Sat Feb 8 - Morecambe A

Tue Feb 11 - Leyton Orient A

Sat Feb 15 - Newport County H

Sat Feb 22 - Cheltenham Town A

Sat Feb 29 - Swindon Town H

Sun Mar 1 - Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 4 - Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 - Northampton Town A

Sat Mar 14 - Crewe Alexandra H

Tue Mar 17 - Salford City A

Sat Mar 21 - Walsall H (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat Mar 28 - Colchester United A

Sat Apr 4 - Macclesfield Town H

Fri Apr 10 - Stevenage A

Mon Apr 13 - Exeter City H

Sat Apr 18 - Scunthorpe United A (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 25 - Crawley Town H

Sat May 23 - Emirates FA Cup Final