But imagine if football got some T20 style treatment with a shortened format introduced.

How different would the League Two table look if only the first 15 minutes of games counted and who would be headed to League One and to the National League?

We’ve taken a look at the stats thanks to transfermrkt.co.uk to bring you the answers.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news, here.

1. Newport County - 59 pts Newport County 38 12 23 3 14:4 10 59 Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. Port Vale - 50 pts Port Vale 37 7 29 1 9:1 8 50 Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3. Bristol Rovers - 48 pts Bristol Rovers 38 6 30 2 6:3 3 48 Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. Bradford City - 47 pts Bradford 38 5 32 1 5:1 4 47 Photo: Getty Photo Sales