Oli Hawkins is Mansfield Town's most penalised player with 11 bookings in 33 games.

Revealed: League Two's 20 dirtiest footballers - including three Walsall, three Bristol Rovers and two Mansfield Town players

Mansfield Town have had their disciplinary issues this season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:36 pm

Stags have had six red cards and 68 bookings this season, making them the third ‘dirtiest’ team in the division.

But how do the players individually stack up against the rest of the league?

We’ve gathered all the date from the transermarkt.co.uk website to reveal who the 20 ‘dirtiest’ players have been this season.

Each player is given points, with one for a yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a straight red.

1. Joss Labadie (Walsall) - 17 pts

Joss Labadie has had 12 bookings and one straight red in 30 games.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts

Sam Finley has picked up 10 yellows and a straight red in 29 matches.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Cian Harries (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts

Cian Harries has seven yellow cards, one double booking and one straight red in just 16 games.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) - 15 pts

Hartlepool right-back Jamie Sterry has five yellows and two straight red cards in 30 games.

Photo: Getty Images

