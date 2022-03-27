Stags have had six red cards and 68 bookings this season, making them the third ‘dirtiest’ team in the division.

But how do the players individually stack up against the rest of the league?

We’ve gathered all the date from the transermarkt.co.uk website to reveal who the 20 ‘dirtiest’ players have been this season.

Each player is given points, with one for a yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a straight red.

1. Joss Labadie (Walsall) - 17 pts Joss Labadie has had 12 bookings and one straight red in 30 games. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts Sam Finley has picked up 10 yellows and a straight red in 29 matches. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cian Harries (Bristol Rovers) - 15 pts Cian Harries has seven yellow cards, one double booking and one straight red in just 16 games. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) - 15 pts Hartlepool right-back Jamie Sterry has five yellows and two straight red cards in 30 games. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales