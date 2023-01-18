News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town's Christy Pym is said to be one of the best paid players in League Two.

Revealed: How much these Mansfield Town players are said to earn each week - in pictures

Christy Pym is said to be Mansfield Town’s best paid player – with a more than tidy £4,400 a week.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for Stags entire squad.

On-loan keeper Pym, who is one of League Two’s top earners, is followed by Antony Hartigan (£3,500) and Hiram Boateng (£3,200)

If the figures are to be believe then Stags are shipping out £2,587,000 per year and £49,750 per week in wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)

1. Christy Pym

Weekly wage: £4,400.

2. Anthony Hartigan

Weekly wage: £3,500

3. Hiram Boateng

Weekly wage: £3,200

4. Lucas Akins

Weekly wage: £3,000

