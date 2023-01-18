Christy Pym is said to be Mansfield Town’s best paid player – with a more than tidy £4,400 a week.

The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for Stags entire squad.

On-loan keeper Pym, who is one of League Two’s top earners, is followed by Antony Hartigan (£3,500) and Hiram Boateng (£3,200)

If the figures are to be believe then Stags are shipping out £2,587,000 per year and £49,750 per week in wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)

