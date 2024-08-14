Reunion opener for Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough as Burton Albion visit One Call Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough comes face to face with the club he had so much success at when Burton Albion are the first League One visitors on Saturday.

And Clough knows how key home form will be to success at this level this season.

“I actually thought we'd get Burton first game,” he smiled.

“But we do have them first home game and I think it is fair to say they are a very different proposition now than they have been for 30 years under Ben Robinson (former chairman).

Stags boss Nigel Clough at Barnsley last weekend.

“As much as we can get something on the road, home form is always the key factor to how you do in the league.

“From day one against Burton on Saturday we have to have the atmosphere that makes it a place that the opposition don't want to come to.”

Defining what success may mean this season, Clough said: “Our minimum is staying in the league. From there that can be anything up to seventh or eighth from top or whatever. A cup run would be nice in one of the major cups.

“The last three seasons we have only had one aim – to get out of that division. Now it's a bit more vague as to what success would look like. There is a bit more scope in that now.”

On Tuesday Mansfield then begin their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign with a group opener at Rotherham United.

“We will treat it the same as always,” said Clough. “It will be a good opportunity for players to get some game time if they haven't featured in the first two league games.”