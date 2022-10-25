Oates has been a big miss since tearing chest muscles on 16th August but has healed quicker than expected after an operation and initial fears of losing last season's top scorer until the New Year have dramatically improved.

Manchester City U21s' win at Derby County last week ensured Stags went through to the Papa John's Trophy Second Round and that game is now seen as perfect for an Oates comeback.

“Rhys is coming along very well,” said boss Nigel Clough.

Rhys Oates - target return date is set for next month.

“With us progressing now in the Papa Johns Trophy I think the next round is scheduled to be around the 22nd November – so that is a target for him.

“It's about four weeks away and it's a target for him to try to be fit for.

“As long as he hits all his markers that is the game we have earmarked for him to get some game time.

“When he first did the injury we all feared the worst. Then we found out what it was.

"The surgeon was absolutely brilliant and did a great job and then said providing he hits these markers he should be training mid to late November.

“He will need some sort of protection on it to begin with and it will be non-contact stuff for him.

"But if it is robust enough and strong enough then 22nd November is the game we hope to get him back involved. If he is not right, he's not right. At least it's a target for him to try to hit.”

The next round of the Papa Johns was set to be the week after, but England play Wales in the World Cup on Tuesday, 29th which clubs want to avoid clashing with.

“Ideally we wouldn't play too many games in the next few weeks until Rhys Oates is fit,” said Clough as Stags face a busy period of five games in less than three weeks.

“I think we have missed him a bit more in recent weeks. Initially we were okay but I think we have missed his pace and dynamism,” he added.