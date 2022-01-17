2. Chesterfield 0 Mansfield Town 2 - 31st Aug 1991

Paul Holland is a man who had a foot in both camps. But back in Aug 1991 he hit a 25 yard screamer against Chesterfield as Mansfield got the better of Chesterfield at Saltergate. Gary Ford got Stags on their way with a tap-in during the first half.

Photo: Getty Images