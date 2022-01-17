And with Stags looking a decent shout for promotion this time it could be a good few more years before the Stags v Spireites derby is back on the fixture list.
But here’s five times when Stags showed Chesterfield how it’s done.
1. Mansfield Town 3 Chesterfield 1 - 6 May 1989
Mark Kearney was on the scoresheet as Mansfield Town beat Chesterfield 3-1 back in 1989. Mansfield ended that season 15th in the Division Three table. The win was the first in a run of five straight wins against Chesterfield between May 1989 and 3rd Jan 1994
Photo: JPI media
2. Chesterfield 0 Mansfield Town 2 - 31st Aug 1991
Paul Holland is a man who had a foot in both camps. But back in Aug 1991 he hit a 25 yard screamer against Chesterfield as Mansfield got the better of Chesterfield at Saltergate. Gary Ford got Stags on their way with a tap-in during the first half.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Mansfield Town 2 Chesterfield 1 - 28 Dec 1991
Stags striker Phil Stant hit the winner back as Mansfield got the better of Chesterfield in front of 6,514 fans. Paul Holland scored Mansfield's other goal that day as Mansfield completed the league double over Chesterfield.
Photo: JPI
4. Chesterfield - Mansfield Town 2 - 31 Aug 1993
Nick Clarke and Lee Wilson scored the goals as Stags got the better of Chesterfield in front of 5,712 fans. Mansfield would end the 1993/1994 season in 12th, but the win hit Chesterfield who missed out on a play-off place by two points.
Photo: JPI