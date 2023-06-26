Retro: When Mansfield Town fans returned to football at Matlock Town after COVID-19 stadium bans
It seems a distant memory now when fans were not allowed into watch football.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Jul 2021, 09:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
When the fans were allowed back, Stags fans watched on in great numbers during a friendly at neighbours Matlock Town.
Our latest gallery takes a look back at that great moment of relief and excitement for the fans.
If you were there that day then you might just have made this gallery.
You can send your Stags pictures to [email protected]
Get all the latest Stags news, here.
Page 1 of 6