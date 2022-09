Some will be very familiar to fans, but some perhaps are not so well remembered.

Take a look at this gallery of past players from the 2000/01 season and give your memory a little test.

1. Bobby Mimms Bobby Mimms played 45 times for Stags during this season following his top flight career with Spurs and Everton.

2. Stuart Hicks Stuart Hicks joined from Chester and played 25 times for Stags between 2000 and 2002. He left to join Hucknall Town.

3. John Andrews John Andrews made 38 appearances for Stags between 1999 and 2002. He left to join Cork City.

4. Les Robinson Shirebrook-born Les Robinson made 80 appearances for Mansfield between 2000 and 2002 after joining from Oxford United. It was his second spell at Field Mill after making his debut in 1984.