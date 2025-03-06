Ryan Sweeney celebrates scoring in 2018.Ryan Sweeney celebrates scoring in 2018.
Ryan Sweeney celebrates scoring in 2018.

Retro: Mansfield Town's battles with Stevenage in seasons gone by

By Mark Duffy
Published 6th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Mansfield Town and Stevenage have faced each other several times in the EFL and non-league in recent years and Stags once again head to Hertfordshire this weekend.

Here is a selection of action and fan images from a couple of previous trips to the Lamex Stadium in 2014 and 2018.

The match in 2014 was a tough one for Mansfield as they found themselves two goals down inside the first five minutes.

First, Chris Whelpdale after three minutes, converting when one-on-one after a pinpoint pass from Tom Pett.

Charlie Lee slotted in a Chris Beardsley cross from inside the area to double the lead two minutes later.

Reggie Lambe and Matt Rhead went close for Mansfield before Whelpdale tapped in Roarie Deacon's cross to seal a comfortable victory late on.

In 2018, Tyler Walker was Mansfield's match-winner as his brilliant second-half brace secured a battling comeback win.

Striker Danny Newton gave Stevenage the lead in first-half stoppage-time at the Lamex Stadium.

But Stoke City loanee Ryan Sweeney levelled for the visitors, and then Walker pounced twice in the space of nine minutes to complete a spirited turnaround from the Stags.

Stags fans at the 2018 encounter.

1. Stevenage v Stags retro

Stags fans at the 2018 encounter. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Stags fans in 2018

2. Stevenage v Stags retro

Stags fans in 2018 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Stags fans at the 2018 game.

3. Stevenage v Stags retro

Stags fans at the 2018 game. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Tyler Walker gets a shot in during the 2018 game.

4. Stevenage v Stags retro

Tyler Walker gets a shot in during the 2018 game. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EFLHertfordshireStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice