Retro: Mansfield Town's battles with Stevenage in seasons gone by

Here is a selection of action and fan images from a couple of previous trips to the Lamex Stadium in 2014 and 2018.

The match in 2014 was a tough one for Mansfield as they found themselves two goals down inside the first five minutes.

First, Chris Whelpdale after three minutes, converting when one-on-one after a pinpoint pass from Tom Pett.

Charlie Lee slotted in a Chris Beardsley cross from inside the area to double the lead two minutes later.

Reggie Lambe and Matt Rhead went close for Mansfield before Whelpdale tapped in Roarie Deacon's cross to seal a comfortable victory late on.

In 2018, Tyler Walker was Mansfield's match-winner as his brilliant second-half brace secured a battling comeback win.

Striker Danny Newton gave Stevenage the lead in first-half stoppage-time at the Lamex Stadium.

But Stoke City loanee Ryan Sweeney levelled for the visitors, and then Walker pounced twice in the space of nine minutes to complete a spirited turnaround from the Stags.

