RETRO GALLERY: Remembering when Mansfield Town beat Wrexham to become champions

By Mark Duffy
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 15:25 BST
Mansfield Town take on Wrexham on Sunday in Sky Bet League One.

The fixture has been played out a few times over the years but we’ve delved into our photo archives to recall perhaps the most famous game between the sides of all.

It’s nearly 12 years since Stags beat Wrexham 1-0 to seal the Blue Square Premier title and with it promotion back to the Football League under the tutelage of Paul Cox.

Matt Green’s penalty was the difference between the sides and ensured there would be huge celebrations at the end of a nervy afternoon.

Here are some photos from that day including action shots, images of fans at the game and then the celebrations afterwards.

Matt Green has a shot

1. Stags v Wrexham 2013

Matt Green has a shot Photo: .

Lee Stevenson gets involved

2. Lee Stevenson shoots.jpg

Lee Stevenson gets involved Photo: .

Matt Green gets forward.

3. Stags v Wrexham 2013

Matt Green gets forward. Photo: .

Stags fans at the game.

4. Stags v Wrexham 2013

Stags fans at the game. Photo: .

