RETRO GALLERY: Remembering when Mansfield Town beat Wrexham to become champions

The fixture has been played out a few times over the years but we’ve delved into our photo archives to recall perhaps the most famous game between the sides of all.

It’s nearly 12 years since Stags beat Wrexham 1-0 to seal the Blue Square Premier title and with it promotion back to the Football League under the tutelage of Paul Cox.

Matt Green’s penalty was the difference between the sides and ensured there would be huge celebrations at the end of a nervy afternoon.

Here are some photos from that day including action shots, images of fans at the game and then the celebrations afterwards.

1 . Stags v Wrexham 2013 Matt Green has a shot