Retro gallery: Remembering past Mansfield Town visits to Burton Albion

Our photos go back as far as a non-league meeting back in 2008, so see if you can remember the players involved – and there are a few fan photos in there too!
1 / 7
Our photos go back as far as a non-league meeting back in 2008, so see if you can remember the players involved – and there are a few fan photos in there too!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.