Retro gallery: Remembering past Mansfield Town visits to Burton Albion

By Mark Duffy
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
With Mansfield Town heading down the A38 to face Burton Albion this weekend, we’ve dipped into our picture archives to bring you images from previous visits to Staffordshire.

Our photos go back as far as a non-league meeting back in 2008, so see if you can remember the players involved – and there are a few fan photos in there too!

Danny Rose opens the scoring in the EFL Trophy in 2019

Danny Rose opens the scoring in the EFL Trophy in 2019 Photo: .

Danny Rose scores in the EFL Trophy tie in 2019

Danny Rose scores in the EFL Trophy tie in 2019 Photo: .

Ryan Sweeney heads home during an EFL Trophy tie in 2019.

Ryan Sweeney heads home during an EFL Trophy tie in 2019. Photo: .

Stags fans at the 2019 EFL Trophy fixture.

Stags fans at the 2019 EFL Trophy fixture. Photo: .

