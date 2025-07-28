Action from a friendly in July 2021.placeholder image
Action from a friendly in July 2021.

RETRO GALLERY: Remembering matches between Matlock Town and Mansfield Town

By Mark Duffy
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
Matlock Town will host Mansfield Town on Tuesday night (29th) in a pre-season friendly.

The two sides have met several times over the years, usually in pre-season games but also in FA Cup and FA Trophy encounters.

Here is a selection of photos from matches between the two sides from our archives.

The 2024 pre-season clash.

The 2024 pre-season clash

Matlock stunned Mansfield in the 1976/77 second round with a 5-2 win at Field Mill.

Matlock stunned Mansfield in the 1976/77 second round with a 5-2 win at Field Mill.

