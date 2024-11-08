It was something of a chilly day in Wales, with snow and ice covering the pitch but not seeing the game called off.

The game ended 1-1, with Paul Connor scoring on 19 minutes for Mansfield but Marvin Andrews levelling things up eight minutes before half-time, Wrexham also having Andy Mangan sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Here are some images from that day.

1 . Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010 A snowy Racecourse Ground before the game. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010 Paul Connor is congratulated by Adam Murray after opening the scoring. Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010 Mansfield celebrate Paul Connor's goal. Photo: d Photo Sales

4 . Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010 Players react after Wrexham's Andy Mangan is sent off. Photo: NW Photo Sales