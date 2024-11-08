It was something of a chilly day in Wales, with snow and ice covering the pitch but not seeing the game called off.
The game ended 1-1, with Paul Connor scoring on 19 minutes for Mansfield but Marvin Andrews levelling things up eight minutes before half-time, Wrexham also having Andy Mangan sent off in first-half stoppage time.
Here are some images from that day.
1. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010
A snowy Racecourse Ground before the game. Photo: NW
2. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010
Paul Connor is congratulated by Adam Murray after opening the scoring. Photo: NW
3. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010
Mansfield celebrate Paul Connor's goal. Photo: d
4. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010
Players react after Wrexham's Andy Mangan is sent off. Photo: NW