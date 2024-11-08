Mansfield celebrate Paul Connor's goal.placeholder image
Retro gallery: Remembering a wintry trip to Wrexham in 2010

By Mark Duffy
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 11:20 BST
It’s nearly 14 years since Mansfield Town travelled to play Wrexham in what was then a non-league game, the sides going head-to-head in the Blue Square Premier on November 29, 2010.

It was something of a chilly day in Wales, with snow and ice covering the pitch but not seeing the game called off.

The game ended 1-1, with Paul Connor scoring on 19 minutes for Mansfield but Marvin Andrews levelling things up eight minutes before half-time, Wrexham also having Andy Mangan sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Here are some images from that day.

A snowy Racecourse Ground before the game.

1. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010

A snowy Racecourse Ground before the game. Photo: NW

Paul Connor is congratulated by Adam Murray after opening the scoring.

2. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010

Paul Connor is congratulated by Adam Murray after opening the scoring. Photo: NW

Mansfield celebrate Paul Connor's goal.

3. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010

Mansfield celebrate Paul Connor's goal. Photo: d

Players react after Wrexham's Andy Mangan is sent off.

4. Wrexham v Mansfield - November 2010

Players react after Wrexham's Andy Mangan is sent off. Photo: NW

