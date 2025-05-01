RETRO GALLERY: Mansfield Town win at Exeter City in 2014

Debutant Rakish Bingham opened the scoring for the Stags when he tapped home the loose ball after Fergus Bell's effort had been saved by Christy Pym.

Bell extended the visitors' advantage with a fierce drive from the edge of the box following a corner.

Exeter improved in the second half but Matt Grimes' superb free-kick proved only a consolation for the Grecians.

Despite this result putting Exeter bottom of the table and Mansfield into the top ten, it would be Exeter who would finish the season higher, in tenth spot, with Stags ending up 21st.

All photos by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

1 . Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014 A view of St. James Park prior to the game. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014 Ollie Palmer (left) challenges Matt Oakley. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3 . Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014 Stags boss Paul Cox watches on. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales