Rakish Bingham (second left) is congratulated after scoring the opening goal.

RETRO GALLERY: Mansfield Town win at Exeter City in 2014

By Mark Duffy
Published 1st May 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:28 BST
Our latest retro gallery takes us back to September 2014 and a win for Mansfield Town at this Saturday’s visitors Exeter City in League Two.

Debutant Rakish Bingham opened the scoring for the Stags when he tapped home the loose ball after Fergus Bell's effort had been saved by Christy Pym.

Bell extended the visitors' advantage with a fierce drive from the edge of the box following a corner.

Exeter improved in the second half but Matt Grimes' superb free-kick proved only a consolation for the Grecians.

Despite this result putting Exeter bottom of the table and Mansfield into the top ten, it would be Exeter who would finish the season higher, in tenth spot, with Stags ending up 21st.

All photos by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

A view of St. James Park prior to the game.

1. Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014

A view of St. James Park prior to the game. Photo: Dan Mullan

Ollie Palmer (left) challenges Matt Oakley.

2. Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014

Ollie Palmer (left) challenges Matt Oakley. Photo: Dan Mullan

Stags boss Paul Cox watches on.

3. Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014

Stags boss Paul Cox watches on. Photo: Dan Mullan

Adam Murray shadows Exeter's Matt Grimes.

4. Exeter v Mansfield - September 2014

Adam Murray shadows Exeter's Matt Grimes. Photo: Dan Mullan

