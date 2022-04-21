Mansfield's Kyle Perry (left) celebrates scoring. All photos by Roger Grayson.

RETRO GALLERY: Mansfield Town take on Crawley Town to open 2009/10 season

Mansfield Town take on Crawley Town this weekend in another crucial Sky Bet League Two encounter.

By Mark Duffy
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:00 pm

Here, we’ve dipped into our archives to bring you photos of a previous encounter between the sides, back in August 2009 when they met on the opening day of season in what was then known as the Blue Square Premier.

Kyle Perry scored twice, with Rob Duffy and Jake Speight also on target.

Check out the images below.

1. Mansfield Town v Crawley - 2009

Mansfield's fans before the game.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Mansfield Town v Crawley - 2009

A minute's applause before the game.

Photo: Roger Grayson

3. Mansfield Town v Crawley - 2009

A minute's applause before the game.

Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Mansfield Town v Crawley - 2009

Scott Gardner goes up for a header.

Photo: Roger Grayson

