RETRO GALLERY: Images from Mansfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers matches in the last 20 years

By Mark Duffy
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
Mansfield Town take on Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday at One Call Stadium.

Since Wycombe’s entry into the Football League in 1993, the sides have met 23 times in the league, with Stags winning six times, Wycombe nine times and with eight draws, with a win each and a draw in cup competitions too.

Here is a selection of photos from some of the matches between the sides that have taken place in Mansfield in that time.

Jon D'Laryea, who scored the winner in a 3-2 success, gets involved in 2007

Jon D'Laryea, who scored the winner in a 3-2 success, gets involved in 2007

Simon Brown sees a shot flash wide in 2007

Simon Brown sees a shot flash wide in 2007

Mansfield celebrate scoring in 2007

Mansfield celebrate scoring in 2007

Johnny Mullins celebrates Mansfield's first goal in 2007

Johnny Mullins celebrates Mansfield's first goal in 2007

