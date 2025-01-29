Stags fans before the game.Stags fans before the game.
Stags fans before the game.

RETRO GALLERY: Fan and action pics from the last time Mansfield Town visited Shrewsbury Town

By Mark Duffy
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
It’s been just over five years since Mansfield Town last visited Shrewsbury Town, that being for an FA Cup second round tie that saw the hosts run out 2-0 winners.

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you plenty of photos from that day, including several taken of the Stags fans that made the trip to Shropshire.

See if you recognise yourself or anyone you know in the pics from that day in November 2019.

Stags fans before the game

1. Shrewsbury v Stags - November 2019

Stags fans before the game Photo: .

Photo Sales
Stags fans before the game.

2. Shrewsbury v Stags - November 2019

Stags fans before the game. Photo: .

Photo Sales
A Stags fan prior to the game at Shrewsbury.

3. Shrewsbury v Stags - November 2019

A Stags fan prior to the game at Shrewsbury. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Stags fans before the game

4. Shrewsbury v Stags - November 2019

Stags fans before the game Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Stags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice